Foundation: Wyoming ski, recreational area to remain open

CODY, Wyo. — A Wyoming ski and recreational area will remain open after previously planning to suspend operations for the 2020-2021 season, Yellowstone Recreations Foundation said in a statement.

Sleeping Giant Ski Area was scheduled to close over financial concerns after reopening in 2009, the Cody Enterprise reported Monday. The mountain initially closed in 2004 because of similar monetary issues.

No changes have been planned for the summer zipline business, which could be affected if winter ski operations are shut down about 50 miles west of Cody, officials said.

The mountain has operated at about a $200,000 loss most years since reopening, but nearly broke even in 2013, foundation officials said. The mountain made about $335,500 profit in 2015, including volunteer contributions.

"We cannot say thank you enough for the passionate responses from our community members," the statement said.