The Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will host a free fishing seminar on Saturday, March 25, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The session will start at 10 a.m. and finish about 3 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Vern Gagnon, of Reel Therapy Charter Fishing, will cover a number of topics such as trolling presentations and getting the best from your electronics.

Limited seating is available. Please call Bob Klein, president of the Billings Chapter, at 406-860-9192 to reserve a spot.