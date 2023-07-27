Youngsters ages 6 to 18 will have a chance to explore a variety of activities for free on Aug. 5 during the 11th annual Big Sky Youth Event at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex south of Billings.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with event stations operating at 9 a.m. Activities include shotgun, bb gun and target shooting, a climbing wall, archery, fishing and dog retrieving demonstrations. All necessary gear is provided.

A free lunch and door prizes will be given to all participants. Younger children may take part with parental or guardian consent.

For more information, call 406-628-9328.