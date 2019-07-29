The 8th annual Big Sky Youth Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex.
This is a free event for youngsters ages 6 to 18.
Many activities including rifle, shotgun, bb gun, archery, pistol, climbing wall, fur display, target shooting and shooting safety will be provided.
The event is sponsored by local nonprofit groups including: Ducks Unlimited, Mule Deer Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Friends of the NRA, Yellowstone Hunt Club, Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, Montana Trappers Association, Wild Sheep Foundation, and other partners. Blue Creek Shooting complex has closed the complex to other activities for the event.
No advanced registration is required. Sign in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the stations open from 9 until noon. A free lunch is provided. Each youth will also be given a goodie bag, and there will be door prizes.