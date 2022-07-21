Free youth outdoor expo July 30 at Blue Creek Shooting Complex

Youngsters can get a free introduction to a variety of outdoor activities on July 30 at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex south of Billings during the 10th annual Big Sky Youth Event.
Starting with registration at 8:30 a.m., youngsters can take part in supervised introductions to shotgun and BB gun shooting, archery, a climbing wall, hunting and hunter safety and retrieving dog demonstrations.
A free lunch and door prizes will be provided. All equipment will be supplied and no advance registration is necessary. Youngsters must have parental consent to participate.
The event is sponsored by local conservation groups, including Ducks Unlimited, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, Yellowstone Hunt Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wild Sheep Foundation, Pheasants Forever, Montana Trappers Association, Scheels, Cabela's, the Mule Deer Foundation and the Montana Bowhunters Association.