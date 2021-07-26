Free youth outdoor expo Saturday at Blue Creek Shooting Complex

Youngsters can get a free introduction to a variety of outdoor activities on Saturday at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex south of Billings during the ninth annual Big Sky Youth Event.
Starting with registration at 8:30 a.m., youth can take part in supervised introductions to shotgun and BB gun shooting, archery, a climbing wall, hunting and hunter safety and retrieving dog demonstrations.
A free lunch and door prizes will be provided. All equipment will be supplied and no advance registration is necessary. Youngsters must have parental consent to participate.
The event is sponsored by local conservation groups, including Ducks Unlimited, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, Yellowstone Hunt Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wild Sheep Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Montana Trappers Association, Lauck N Load and the Montana Bowhunters Association.