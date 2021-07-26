 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free youth outdoor expo Saturday at Blue Creek Shooting Complex

Free youth outdoor expo Saturday at Blue Creek Shooting Complex

Lyndsay Coch

Lyndsay Coch aims a bow during an archery activity in the 5th annual Big Sky Youth event at the Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex and Preserve in 2017.

 BRONTE WITTPENN

Youngsters can get a free introduction to a variety of outdoor activities on Saturday at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex south of Billings during the ninth annual Big Sky Youth Event.

Starting with registration at 8:30 a.m., youth can take part in supervised introductions to shotgun and BB gun shooting, archery, a climbing wall, hunting and hunter safety and retrieving dog demonstrations.

A free lunch and door prizes will be provided. All equipment will be supplied and no advance registration is necessary. Youngsters must have parental consent to participate.

The event is sponsored by local conservation groups, including Ducks Unlimited, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, Yellowstone Hunt Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wild Sheep Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Montana Trappers Association, Lauck N Load and the Montana Bowhunters Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News