Fresno Reservoir fisheries plan meeting set for Aug. 16 in Havre

As part of the public comment process for the Fresno Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host an open house in Havre on Aug. 16 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Inn and Suites at 1425 Highway 2 NW in Havre.

FWP staff will be available at the open house to discuss and answer questions related to the new 10-year plan. The public is encouraged to attend and submit comments. The plan was developed by FWP and a nine-member Citizens Advisory Committee.

The draft plan can be found on the FWP website fwp.mt.gov under the “conservation” tab and will be available for review and comment throug Aug. 31. Comments can be made on the web page or emailed to FWPFishComments@mt.gov before the deadline.

Fresno Reservoir ranks as the fifth most popular fishing destination in northeast Montana and records more than 12,350 angler days annually. Fresno also generates approximately $1 million in angling related revenue annually. The goal is to have the new management plan completed by November 2021.

Hardcopies of the plan are available at the Glasgow and Havre FWP offices.

