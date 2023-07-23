If the first morning of the first trip in our new teardrop camper provided any hint of the outdoor experiences to come, we’re in for exciting times.

Rising too early, I bundled up to ward off the daybreak chill. The summer sun was taking its sweet time to peek over steep canyon walls along the Boulder River south of Big Timber. Sitting in my camping chair with Dakota The Shelter Dog by my side, I eagerly reopened my first really good book of 2022.

As I read on, the tension grew.

"Max rotated his head left toward the sound. His eyes found the source, the snub nose of a pistol that had rapped the glass, the long, bare hands behind it, the shirtless man, wraithlike in the spillover light from the truck’s high-beams…"

Perhaps spooked by the ominous words, something made me look up from the page.

There, 20 yards away, a curious grizzly bear was eyeballing our campsite between the gravel road and the river. It took a couple steps toward the grassy path leading to my chair.

Dakota saw the young grizzly, too. We froze, then slowly rose as the bear turned away from us. I opened the camper door, told Dakota to get inside. My wife stirred. I said there was a grizzly outside, and Shelley was wide awake.

Passing through

Peering through the doorway, Shelley confirmed my sighting. I shut the door, tried to take a photo with my iPhone (it was dead), and retreated to our Jeep parked in front of the camper. I’d keep watch there.

This bear was not all that interested in exploring our camp, and it eventually ambled away, uphill through the trees after an hour or so.

That teardrop moment came last summer, just after we upgraded from tent camping and purchased a 2022 NuCamp TAG XL, the Boondock model.

Talk about your upgrade. It’s basically a bedroom on two wheels with a hatchback kitchen. There are many makes and models of small campers, and most offer amenities such as a propane stove, microwave, LED lights, heater, air conditioner, small sink, portable cooler, cabinets, solar-power unit and more. The bear adventure was not featured in our brochure.

The TAG XL checked our most-important boxes. The hard-sided camper allays fears of bear-in-the-tent surprises. Its 2,200-pound GAWR (gross axle weight rating) makes for an easy tow.

The camper’s 6-foot-3-inch height, 13-foot-7-inch length and 7-foot-8-inch width fit snugly in the garage with a few inches to spare (even with a Yakima roof rack on top). Its 15-inch off-road tires add clearance for uneven terrain and its light weight makes it easy to maneuver with the Jeep or by hand, like pushing an overloaded Costco shopping cart.

We peeked at other small-camper brands, and they also have a lot to offer. Today’s market features models from Winnebago, Encore ROG, Sunset Park, Little Guy Trailers, Starcraft, Forest River, Travel Lite, Northwood, Flagstaff, Keystone and others. Manufacturers’ specs are just a Google search away.

Some small campers sleep up to four, offer wet baths and U-shaped dinettes that convert to a bed. We preferred the hatchback kitchen option to keep the cooking in the great outdoors.

Cabin comfort

There is no seating in the TAG cabin. Two long and wide cushions atop a shallow storage box form a queen-size bed. If it’s time for indoor reading, games or watching a movie, it’s a comfy, pillow-abundant place to relax. It is tent-like, if you will, but features two doors, large windows for star gazing, three-speed fan, storage and reading lights.

Having the hatchback galley keeps cooking odors and mess out of the cabin. Meal prep takes place on the galley counter and the folding table we carry. An electric pump delivers fresh water to the sink from an 8-gallon tank. Solar panels help keep the teardrop’s battery charged.

We’ve enjoyed camping nights near Cooke City, along the Boulder River and in the mountains outside Red Lodge. The drive up the steep, sinuous Beartooth Highway was smooth and not a heavy lift.

Parting shots

Dealers’ price tags for small campers vary widely with make and model. They range from $13,000 to $50,000 and beyond. Our TAG XL Boondock was $23,990.

We’re empty nesters, so the TAG XL is just right for two camper novices – and our four-legged trail walker and influencer, @dakotatheshelterdog. So far, so good!

Oh, about that book. Though the grizzly interrupted my morning read, I finished “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life” by Billings author Craig Lancaster the next day. Best book of the year!