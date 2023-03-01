There’s a full moon rising on Tuesday, March 7, the perfect time for you to take a night hike or cross-country ski trip.

There’s something about traveling into the woods or along a stream at night that makes even suburban trails more exciting and interesting.

If you can get away from the hum of city life, pausing quietly at the edge of an untracked clearing is a good place to idle for a minute or two. Actually, anywhere along the route is a prime place to stop and listen to the quiet. Elevation gain that provides a view is another ideal location. It’s amazing how much you can see with the moon’s reflection off the snow.

For beginners, it’s best to stick to known trails. The more adventurous may want to blaze their own off-trail route. It’s hard to beat Yellowstone or Glacier national parks for such winter forays, which may be punctuated by wolves howling.

Don’t forget to pack a headlamp and bring extra batteries just in case. A thermos full of warm hot chocolate is a treat, some adults like to spike it with a bit of schnapps for a minty zing.

If your trailhead includes a camping or picnic area, take some firewood along and start a blaze to warm up after skiing, snowshoeing or hiking. There’s nothing like standing around the fire on a cold night to warm the cockles of your heart.