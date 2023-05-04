As if Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks complicated system to apply for special hunting permits wasn’t confusing enough, a new wrinkle was added last year without public notification.

The agency has allowed hunters to purchase bonus points for 20 years to increase their odds of drawing hard-to-get permits. The points accrue over time and are awarded after the hunter failed to draw one of their first-choice tags. In theory then, a hunter who is repeatedly denied a tag and purchases a bonus point should eventually have greater odds of drawing in a specific region.

The regs say

As noted in FWP’s regulations, “Bonus points essentially offer you additional drawing chances and are used for first-choice drawings only. Existing bonus points will be mathematically ‘squared’ prior to the drawing. That means if you already have three ‘base’ bonus points, those will be ‘squared’ and you’ll then have nine points going into the drawing.”

“If you’re unsuccessful, you’ll be awarded an additional base bonus point for next year’s drawing,” the regulations continue.

The fee for a bonus point is $2 for residents, $20 for nonresidents when applying for a license. Hunters can also purchase bonus points for other species between July 1 and Sept. 30 at a cost of $15 for residents, $25 for nonresidents. The exception is moose, sheep and goats which cost $75 each for nonresidents.

Change

Last year, FWP began using the bonus point awarded to a hunter right away, instead of waiting a year as it had done in the past.

“A review from 2021 prompted the question internally as to the definition of ‘accumulated’ bonus point (term used in MCA 87-2-117),” Greg Lemon, FWP spokesperson explained in an email. “We concluded that a newly purchased bonus point should be considered an accumulated point. This means the purchased bonus point will apply to that year’s drawing, which is different than in years past. So if a hunter came into the 2023 drawing with 3 bonus points, buys a point, and participates in the drawing, that hunter’s 4 total bonus points will be applied to the drawing. If unsuccessful, the hunter will carry over 4 bonus points. Drawings were conducted this way for the last two hunting seasons. This change does not apply to nonresident preference points.” Preference points are used to prioritize nonresident combination applications.

This concerned Tim Griffiths, a Montana hunter, who reached out to the Billings Gazette.

In an email, Griffiths wrote, “After applying for my permits, I noticed on the receipt emailed to me that my bonus points listed were incorrect. For example, it read for my deer permit, ‘Bonus point accumulated through 2022: 11.’ I knew that was incorrect as I had only 9 points going into the draw in 2022 and was unsuccessful. I should now have 10 bonus points for the 2023 draw. Likewise, I drew my elk permit last year and should have 0 going into the draw but my receipt indicated I had 1.

When Griffiths contacted FWP to report what he thought was an error the agency could correct before the first spring drawing, he instead found out FWP employees were aware of the issue but told him the old system was still being used, the point was just showing up early.

Following the drawing, however, Griffiths again noted a discrepancy in the draw results posted online. “From the results it was evident that bonus points purchased in 2023 were in fact used to gain advantage in the 2023 draw. For 2023, the max point pool from the draw results was listed at 21, when it was only 19 for 2022.”

Unknowingly adding a bonus point is unfair, Griffiths contended, using this example: “Imagine if you paid $100 for a raffle ticket to win a new truck. The organizers advertised the raffle as having 300 total tickets available, and that detail was clearly printed on the tickets and embedded on their advertisements. After the drawing you learned that instead of 300, they actually sold 600 tickets and your chances were reduced nearly by half.”

Lemon said that’s not a fair analogy because FWP’s bonus point change applied the same to everyone in the drawings.

When Griffiths contacted the agency the second time, he was told FWP was complying with the law. FWP did note the change in its “frequently asked questions” section on its website where people could have learned of the alteration, Griffiths was told.

Law

The law referenced was last updated in 2021. So why wasn’t the change reflected in the agency’s regulations and its online video tutorial, Griffiths questioned.

“It’s not fair, it’s not transparent and it’s unacceptable,” he said. “They conducted the draw but not like they publicly advertised.”

“This is a positive change for hunters, allowing them to use the bonus point in the year they purchased it,” Lemon wrote. “If they're unsuccessful, they keep it for next year. The department is taking steps to make this positive change in methodology clear for the 2024 regulations.”

Hunters contacted for this story who utilize bonus points were unaware of the change. Lewistown archer Doug Krings said he noticed the extra point popping up right away, but didn’t give it a second thought.

“That is a screwy deal,” said Thomas Baumeister, a former FWP employee and hunter who uses bonus points. “I have been on the other side of that system, and there is a complexity to it, so it’s not surprising they get it wrong.”

Lemon said many hunters were aware of the change and the department will make it clear in next year's regulations.

Montana hunter Randy Newberg, whose “Fresh Tracks” online show videos hunts in several states, said people on his Hunt Talk forum noticed the bonus point change late last year. Newberg reached out to FWP and was told nothing could be changed with the licensing system because it was undergoing a legislative audit.

The Legislative Audit Division conducted a study "Analyzing bonus point accuracy" from Sept. 2022 to March 2023. The results will be presented to the Legislative Audit Committee on June 8, which can be viewed on the state's website. A few days prior to the meeting an electronic version of the report will be available at https://leg.mt.gov/lad/. FWP's Lemon said such audits are routine.

Newberg said he’s been pushing FWP to outsource the licensing process for years, partly because of cybersecurity risks, partly because keeping up with such a complicated computer system takes a lot of time and manpower. He said that’s what Nevada has done, and it’s licensing system is now seen as a “gold standard” for hunting applicants.

Concerned

In an email to FWP, Griffiths voiced his frustration over the situation: “It is unconscionable for a public agency to advertise one method of distributing a public resource and then quietly implementing another,” he wrote. “Especially problematic when the other method disproportionately impacts a certain class of people, in this case all but the highest point holders in each hunt code and especially those who choose not to participate in the bonus point system.”

In an email from Joy Ross, acting Licensing Bureau chief, Griffiths was told, “You are right, we do need to clarify the explanation of bonus points in the regulations. We are working to do so. As far as any current or past drawings, the bonus point rules were applied consistently and fairly to all individuals in those drawings.”

No foolin’

Although many Montana hunters may not have noticed the change, Huntin’ Fool did. The Utah-based company fills out permit applications for hunters for a fee, helping them navigate confusing state regulations. License application manager Shandi Martinez said she heard about the FWP change in passing but received no official notice regarding the alteration.

“Montana is kind of a mess overall,” she said. “And they seem to change it every year.”

This also isn’t the first flaw when it comes to FWP’s Licensing Bureau. Last year, the bureau incorrectly eliminated almost 2,500 hunters who applied for certain elk permits through the agency’s lottery system. Krings, the Lewistown hunter, was one of them. After realizing the error, the bureau conducted a second drawing for the disenfranchised hunters.

“I wish they could get this right,” Krings said. “I was rooting for them.”