FWP conducting fishing surveys at Fort Peck this summer

Anglers on Fort Peck Reservoir this summer may be asked a few questions about their fishing experience when they come off the water.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is conducting an angling “creel” survey at one of the state’s largest and most popular warmwater fisheries to monitor catch rates of game fish and determine the level of satisfaction with the fishery.

The data-gathering surveys will be based at marinas and boat ramps around the reservoir. Creel clerks will ask several questions about the day’s fishing and then send anglers on their way.

“The interview is short and shouldn’t take more than a couple minutes,” said Heath Headley, Fort Peck Reservoir fisheries biologist.

According to Headley, detailed information gathered from these surveys is important to help FWP better manage the Fort Peck fishery by providing information on fishing pressure, size of fish harvested and angler catch rates.

“Even if you have a tough day on the water and don’t catch any fish, that data is still important to know,” Headley said.

For more information contact Headley at 406-526-3471, or email hheadley@mt.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0