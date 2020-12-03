FWP develops strategy for wildlife movement and migration

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has developed a new strategy addressing wildlife movement and migration.

The plan was developed over the last year by working with conservation organizations, landowners and others in response to growing public interest in conserving habitat for wildlife movement and migration.

“For decades wildlife conservation work in Montana has focused on preserving important wildlife movements between winter and summer range,” said Martha Williams, FWP director. “In fact, that was the impetus behind our very first game ranges. We know this work has to be done in partnership with private landowners whose working lands often represent important habitat for Montana’s wildlife.”

As human development increases across the West, public interest in such planning is increasing. FWP’s intent is to highlight the work its staff already does and to strengthen that effort where necessary.

“The viability of our ranch business and others like it is essential to maintaining an intact Montana landscape conducive to wildlife movement,” said Heath Martinell, a rancher in southwest Montana. “We enjoy wildlife and consider them an indicator of land health, and at the same time they bring substantial costs and challenges to our business.”

To view the terrestrial wildlife movement and migration strategy visit http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/habitat/wildlife/wildlifeMovementStrategy.html.

