Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Neal Whitney drew a coveted bighorn ewe hunting tag this spring he was excited, and then concerned, then excited again before being disappointed.

“Up and down, up and down,” he said of his emotions.

Whitney was attempting to draw a ewe tag in Hunting District 482-30 in Fergus County. Only five were being issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in that district. Whitney was looking for a place where there wouldn’t be many other hunters. Prostate cancer had metastasized into his spine causing permanent damage, making it harder for him to hike in the rugged hills where bighorn sheep thrive.

“That’s one of the reasons I picked that district is because the quota was down at five, and to me that’s less competition out there for hunting sheep,” he said. “Because of my mobility issues that was a consideration for me picking that particular district.”

Errors

Unfortunately for Whitney, he was one of the victims of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ recent licensing problems. Two moose hunters and 54 other bighorn sheep tag applicants in seven hunting districts — after checking their status online and finding they had successfully drawn a tag — were told days later there was a Licensing Division error. As a result, they were notified by FWP they were not successful in drawing a tag.

Here’s how the error occurred.

Months before the drawings are held, quota ranges are approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. In HD 482-30, the approved range was two to 40 ewes. FWP biologists then set annual quotas for each species within the ranges approved by the commission based on how the specific population is doing. In HD 482-20, the biologist set the quota at five, but the Licensing Division issued 40 tags.

Whitney explained the Wildlife and Licensing divisions computers do not interface, so all of the quotas for special drawings — even deer and elk — have to be entered by Licensing Division personnel by hand. The 62-year-old retiree knows this because he worked in the division for most of his 38 years with FWP — going all the way back to the mid-1980s. Two years ago he retired, a year after a fellow veteran in the division. Since then, licensing problems in FWP have seemed more prevalent.

“To me, most of these quota errors are just a fact of looking to see if everything is right and communicating between the different divisions within the agency,” he said.

Cancelled

Because of the error in HD 482-30, 35 extra hunters were wrongly told they had drawn one of the coveted permits, including Whitney. As a result, he was excited. Then he saw an FWP news release days later saying there had been an error. In his reading of the statement, Whitney thought he would be blocked from buying the license if he wasn’t one of the authorized tag winners. So he tried to buy his ewe tag and was successful.

“I was assuming I was one of the lucky five rather than the unlucky,” he said.

Then he received a call from a former co-worker notifying him they were rescinding the tag and refunding his money. In addition, bonus points he had used to boost his odds of drawing the tag were returned.

“To be fair, they were real nice about calling and apologizing,” Whitney said.

At first, he was mad at the sudden turn of events. Since then, he’s adjusted to the letdown and plans to apply again next year.

“I still have faith in the drawings, and I like the fact that after they made the mistake they owned up to it right away and let people know,” he said. “If they decided to allow those additional ewe tags in that district I would have been reluctant to go out hunting there” due to the added competition.

Legacy

Whitney was born in Missoula and grew up in Helena where his father, Art Whitney, led the FWP fisheries division when it quantified that stocking trout in rivers depressed the wild trout population. Thanks to his heritage, Neal Whitney has been hunting since he was 12-years-old, passing the tradition on to his own children. In all of those years, he’s been lucky enough to draw two other bighorn ewe tags.

Last year, however, the port installed into an artery in his right shoulder — through which he was given his chemotherapy treatments for six months — kept him from shooting his rifle. He was worried the jolt of the rifle’s recoil could dislodge the port. Since he couldn’t get clearance from a doctor to use his rifle he bought a pistol to use for hunting.

“I ended up buying a Thompson Contender pistol so I would still be able to hunt, because to me that was easier than trying to shift and shoot (a rifle) left-handed,” he said.

This year, he got the OK from his doctor to use his rifle. The doctor assured him the ports are sturdy enough to withstand the shock of a rifle recoil. So cancer hasn’t been all bad, he joked, since he got a new gun out of the deal.

Issues

Whitney could only speculate as to why the Licensing Division is having so many problems recently. When he first started with the division, a lot was still done by hand before the agency went to its Automated Licensing System. When the computer system was installed, FWP chose to keep the work in-house rather than go to an external provider. Many state licensing officials were jealous, he said, since it was easier for Montana to make changes to the system rather than go through a provider.

Whitney admitted the Licensing Division had suffered from errors in the past, but they were often limited to only one or two districts and within the parameters of the quota so licenses weren’t taken away after a drawing.

Because the Wildlife and Licensing division computers can’t talk to each other, thousands of quotas have to be input by hand, hundreds just for coveted moose, sheep and goat permits that are hard to draw.

As Whitney was retiring two years ago, FWP decided to upgrade the computer system rather than replace it, or farm the work out to a third party. The goal was to help the system function better and more quickly. Whoever is providing that service, Whitney said, should be checking to make sure there aren’t errors.

Despite having raised and then dashed his hopes, Whitney still has confidence in the capability of the system.

“Knowing how the drawing works and knowing how they can identify” (the unsuccessful applicants), “I feel confident in that part of the drawing. So I know it’s fair that I don’t get the license this year,” he said.