FWP investigating fish die-off on lower Madison River

More than 800 whitefish, along with almost 20 trout, have been found dead along the Madison River, most of them below Ennis Dam, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The dead fish were first reported to FWP biologists on May 18 by boaters floating below the dam in Beartrap Canyon.

By 3 p.m. on May 20, FWP staff had observed about 814 whitefish, 11 brown trout, six rainbow trout and three suckers dead along a 10-mile stretch of the river from just upstream of Ennis Dam to the Warm Springs Boat Launch.

A cause of the mortalities has not been determined. Biologists have collected samples from dead and dying fish for testing.

“We are working hard monitoring the situation and investigating the causes of the mortalities,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP Fisheries Division administrator. “We appreciate the reports from the public on the dead fish they’re seeing, and that’s been an important part of the monitoring we’ve done.”

The lower Madison is known for being susceptible to water temperature spikes in the summer because Ennis Lake is relatively shallow. The high temperature in the nearby community of Ennis ranged from 70 to 81 degrees May 15-18.