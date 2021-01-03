FWP OKs plan to drain Lake Elmo to kill invasive clams

Asian clams living in Lake Elmo have been given a death sentence.

Barb Beck, Region 5 supervisor for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, has approved a plan to drain the lake in September 2021 to kill the invasive, nonnative species.

Lake Elmo State Park in the Billings Heights is consistently one of the most-visited state parks in the system. Fishing, boating, dog-walking, picnicking and swimming are just a few of the activities popular at the park.

While the water is drawn down, FWP has proposed work that could include fishing levies, new fish habitat, removal of sediment and improvement of the dog park shoreline.

The 60-acre lake would be refilled in spring 2022 and restocked with catchable-size game fish once the lake level has risen sufficiently.

A cost estimate for improvements to the lake topped out at $750,000. FWP is seeking partners to help fund the work.

Lake Elmo has already been drawn down by 2 to 3 feet to try to kill Asian clams in shallow water near the shore. Most of the clams found so far in the lake have been in less than 6 feet of water.