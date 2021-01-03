FWP OKs plan to drain Lake Elmo to kill invasive clams

Asian clams living in Lake Elmo have been given a death sentence.
Barb Beck, Region 5 supervisor for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, has approved a plan to drain the lake in September 2021 to kill the invasive, nonnative species.
Lake Elmo State Park in the Billings Heights is consistently one of the most-visited state parks in the system. Fishing, boating, dog-walking, picnicking and swimming are just a few of the activities popular at the park.
While the water is drawn down, FWP has proposed work that could include fishing levies, new fish habitat, removal of sediment and improvement of the dog park shoreline.
The 60-acre lake would be refilled in spring 2022 and restocked with catchable-size game fish once the lake level has risen sufficiently.
A cost estimate for improvements to the lake topped out at $750,000. FWP is seeking partners to help fund the work.
Lake Elmo has already been drawn down by 2 to 3 feet to try to kill Asian clams in shallow water near the shore. Most of the clams found so far in the lake have been in less than 6 feet of water.
The invasive clams can reproduce quickly and in large enough numbers to clog irrigation and municipal water systems. They filter out water nutrients that are necessary to support desirable fish and organisms in the food chain. FWP also is concerned that, if left unchecked, the clams could spread through irrigation ditches to the Yellowstone River and beyond.
Asian clams were discovered in Lake Elmo in 2019 by FWP employees training to search lakes for aquatic invasive species. Subsequent searches of an irrigation storage reservoir and ditches and rivers upstream and downstream from the lake found no other Asian clams, suggesting they are limited to Lake Elmo. The invasive clams are found nowhere else in Montana.
How the clams got into the lake is uncertain. Because they were found near the dock they may have hitched a ride on a boat. Someone could have emptied an aquarium into the lake, or they could have arrived attached to someone’s fishing waders. The clams can also be eaten by a fish or turtle and pass through them undigested.
Because both live juveniles and the shells of adults and juveniles were discovered in the lake, they appear to have successfully reproduced in Lake Elmo and have possibly been there for several years.
Native to eastern and southern Asia, one clam can start a population because they can self-fertilize and cross-fertilize, producing a million or more offspring in a lifetime.