FWP OKs purchase of 2 islands on Yellowstone River east of Reed Point

A portion of the money paid to the state following the 2011 Yellowstone River oil pipeline spill will go to purchase 45 acres of islands east of Reed Point.

The two islands will create an undeveloped Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access site for the public to use for camping and hunting, as well as fishing, the agency announced in a press release.

The purchase also fulfills a need for woody debris and wildlife habitat removed during cleanup of the ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. oil spill at Laurel, FWP announced in a press release.

