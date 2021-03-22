FWP OKs purchase of 2 islands on Yellowstone River east of Reed Point

A portion of the money paid to the state following the 2011 Yellowstone River oil pipeline spill will go to purchase 45 acres of islands east of Reed Point.
The two islands will create an undeveloped Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access site for the public to use for camping and hunting, as well as fishing, the agency announced in a press release.
The purchase also fulfills a need for woody debris and wildlife habitat removed during cleanup of the ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. oil spill at Laurel, FWP announced in a press release.
It is an unusual deal. The $54,000 for the purchase comes from the Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program. The islands were part of a $2.8 million purchase by the Montana Department of Transportation when it bought the adjoining 580-acre Deeny ranch. MDT bought the ranch because that was cheaper than repairing an old bridge across the Yellowstone River to the property.
The Natural Resource Damage Program was funded through a $9.5 million settlement with Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co. following the July 1, 2011, rupture of a petroleum pipe under the Yellowstone River at Laurel. During cleanup of the spill, crews altered riverside wildlife habitat and removed large woody debris — primarily downed cottonwood trees. Such debris is responsible for creating and maintaining islands and other natural structures that form a healthy, meandering river.