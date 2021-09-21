FWP poisoning Zortman-area pond to kill goldfish

“Now is the ideal time to treat the pond as the cattle have been removed from this pasture and there is no inflow or outflow of water from the pond,” Nagel said. “The treatment will only take a couple hours on the 0.13 surface-acre pond, but FWP will continue to monitor the pond for several weeks to ensure that all the goldfish have been removed.”

The chemical rotenone is a naturally occurring substance derived from the roots of tropical plants in the bean family. It has been used by native people for centuries to capture fish and has been used in fisheries management in North America since the 1930s.

Rotenone is applied to the water and enters the fish through the gills, where it affects a fish’s ability to breath. It is effective at very low concentrations because it is readily absorbed into the bloodstream through the thin cellular layer of the gills. Mammals, birds and other non-gill breathing organisms do not have this rapid absorption route into the bloodstream and are not affected by consuming treated water or dead fish at the concentrations used in fisheries management.

Goldfish are the only species of fish in the pond. This pond has historically been fishless, and there are no plans to stock fish after goldfish are removed due to the pond’s small size.

