FWP proposes planting burbot in Martinsdale Reservoir

In a proposal to increase angling opportunities at Martinsdale Reservoir, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments on a proposal to stock burbot into the lake.
Under the proposal, 100 to 500 burbot would be taken from nearby Newlan Creek Reservoir and Lake Sutherlin for transplant into the reservoir, according to a draft environmental assessment. The work, if approved, could begin either this spring or more likely by the fall.
Martinsdale Reservoir is an irrigation impoundment off the South Fork Musselshell River in Meagher County that at full pool covers 985 acres. The recreational fishery right now consists of planted rainbow, westslope cutthroat and brown trout. Over the past 10 years, the water body has attracted about 8,400 angler days a year, the highest compared to other nearby reservoirs.
Burbot, also known as ling or lingcod, are native to Montana’s major river basins but are not believed to be indigenous to the upper Musselshell River. They have been found during fish sampling on two occasions on the lower Musselshell, however. The bottom dwellers are prized for their meat, sometimes called the poor man’s lobster. The fish is ranked as a potential species of concern in Montana because it is rare or declining in much of its native range. Anglers often target the fish between January and February when they gather in large groups to spawn.
If planted, FWP expects the fish to escape into the Musselshell River. Whether burbot could reproduce in the Musselshell River is unknown due to habitat limitations.
“lt should also be acknowledged that, while the intention of the proposed action would be to improve recreational opportunities, the action could result in unforeseen negative impacts to the existing fishery via increased predation/competition with the stocked trout fishery to the detriment of the recreational opportunities currently enjoyed,” the EA noted.
To review the draft EA and to comment online, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News and Public Notices.” The draft EA will be open for public comment through March 19.
Comments can be submitted electronically via email to fwpr4publiccom@mt.gov or can be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks , Martinsdale Burbot Introduction Comments, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405.