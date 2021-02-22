FWP proposes planting burbot in Martinsdale Reservoir

In a proposal to increase angling opportunities at Martinsdale Reservoir, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments on a proposal to stock burbot into the lake.

Under the proposal, 100 to 500 burbot would be taken from nearby Newlan Creek Reservoir and Lake Sutherlin for transplant into the reservoir, according to a draft environmental assessment. The work, if approved, could begin either this spring or more likely by the fall.

Martinsdale Reservoir is an irrigation impoundment off the South Fork Musselshell River in Meagher County that at full pool covers 985 acres. The recreational fishery right now consists of planted rainbow, westslope cutthroat and brown trout. Over the past 10 years, the water body has attracted about 8,400 angler days a year, the highest compared to other nearby reservoirs.