On July 30 at 6 p.m. a public hearing will be held at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave., in Helena, on the proposed adoption of a new rule pertaining to two-way electronic communication while hunting.
Based on recommendations from the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Review Working Group, the commission is proposing to add clarifying language from what was previously adopted to describe the circumstances where the use of two-way communication is prohibited. The proposed language clarifies when and how this rule applies to hunters.
On July 31 at 6 p.m. a public hearing will be held on the proposed adoption of a new rule pertaining to animal kill site verification. Based on recommendations from the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Review Working Group, the commission is proposing to add clarifying language from what was previously adopted to make it clear that this rule applies to animals that are hunted and/or trapped. The proposed language also clarifies when and how this rule applies to hunters and trappers.
The commission is also proposing to repeal ARM 12.6.301 related to tagging carcasses, as the penalty language of the rule is outdated and unnecessary. In addition, the requirement that tags on animals must be visible is not entirely clear as tags are often not immediately visible due to the tape used to affix the tags and the position of the animal. Further, the rule will not be applicable when the use of electronic tagging begins.
Details of these proposed administrative rules and the opportunity to comment online are available on the News – Rules section of the FWP website. Written comment can be submitted to Ron Howell, Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 1 Airport Road, Glasgow, Montana, 59230; or e-mail rhowell@mt.gov. All comments must be received no later than Aug. 2.