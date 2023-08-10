Upland bird hunters seeking a place to hunt this fall should reference the 2023 Access Guide published by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program.

Through partnerships formed with private landowners, government agencies and conservation organizations, the program has a current enrollment of more than 460 projects, enhancing nearly 350,000 acres of game bird habitat while providing almost 800,000 acres of access for upland game bird hunting.

The guide can be found online at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/habitat/upland-game-bird-enhancement-program/access-guide. Published copies will be available at FWP offices later this month.

The guide contains all active projects administered through the game bird program, including Open Fields, habitat management leases, food and cover plots, CRP enhancements, shelterbelts and grazing systems. These project types are located in all FWP regions and designed to enhance upland game bird habitats on lands open to free upland game bird hunting when permission to hunt is secured.

The guide includes tables listing all habitat projects and maps that depict locations of private and public land projects enrolled in the UGBEP. Tables provide hunters with project-specific information such as project location, acres and the method to contact landowners for permission. FWP reminds hunters to obtain landowner permission before hunting private lands.

Hunters can request a copy of the access guide via FWP's website. FWP will begin mailing guides to hunters in late August.

The program anticipates additional enrollments this fall. Several CRP projects were on hold pending enrollment in the federal CRP program. Hunters should check the program webpage this September for additional projects.

Due to current dry conditions and high fire danger throughout Montana, hunters may encounter project closures or restrictions. Hunters can check the Projects Access Guide online for current information.

For more information, contact Debbie Hohler, UGBEP coordinator, at: 406-444-5674, or by e-mail: dhohler@mt.gov.