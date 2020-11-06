FWP seeks comments on Denton area conservation easement

More than 1,700 acres of private land north of Denton that abuts another 9,000 acres of state and federal lands is being eyed for a conservation easement.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to purchase and manage the 1,733-acre Everson Bench Conservation Easement from Keith and Runsigma Glass. The acreage is a mix of agricultural lands and sagebrush-grassland habitat adjoining the Coffee and Arrow Breaks in deer/elk Hunting District 426.

The proposed easement would serve as a gateway to currently inaccessible state and Bureau of Land Management Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument lands.

Public comment is being taken on the proposal through Nov. 25.

“The land provides good mule deer and upland game bird habitat,” according to FWP’s environmental assessment. “Elk are also expanding into this area as their populations in HDs 471 and 426 continue to increase. There are several known sharp-tailed grouse leks on the proposed CE, which also includes broodrearing and nesting habitat.”