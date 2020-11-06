FWP seeks comments on Denton area conservation easement

More than 1,700 acres of private land north of Denton that abuts another 9,000 acres of state and federal lands is being eyed for a conservation easement.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to purchase and manage the 1,733-acre Everson Bench Conservation Easement from Keith and Runsigma Glass. The acreage is a mix of agricultural lands and sagebrush-grassland habitat adjoining the Coffee and Arrow Breaks in deer/elk Hunting District 426.
The proposed easement would serve as a gateway to currently inaccessible state and Bureau of Land Management Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument lands.
Public comment is being taken on the proposal through Nov. 25.
“The land provides good mule deer and upland game bird habitat,” according to FWP’s environmental assessment. “Elk are also expanding into this area as their populations in HDs 471 and 426 continue to increase. There are several known sharp-tailed grouse leks on the proposed CE, which also includes broodrearing and nesting habitat.”
The anticipated purchase price of the easement would be $640,000. Funding would come from FWP’s Habitat Montana Program, the Montana Access Public Lands Program, and the Great Falls Chapter Safari Club International. An independent appraisal valued the easement at $967,500. The landowner would donate the difference in value between the purchase price and appraised value, approximately $327,500. The difference in appraised and purchase price is due to the amount of cropland on the property, which FWP does not value as highly as undeveloped native habitat.
Included in the purchase would be the right, on behalf of the general public, to access the easement for hunting, wildlife viewing, and other non-motorized recreational activities. A minimum of 350 hunter days, not to include recreational use outside hunting season, would be provided.
Additionally, unfettered access across the one of the parcels would be provided to the adjacent public lands via one parking area (this access may be closed or restricted to comply with closures or restrictions enacted upon the public lands for fire danger).
The complete environmental assessment can be found online at: file:///C:/Users/bilfrenb/Downloads/Everson%20Bench%20CE%20EA%20Package%2010-25-2020.pdf
Written comments can be submitted: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Everson Bench Conservation Easement, 333 Airport Rd., Lewistown, MT 59457. Or email comments to sandersen@mt.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!