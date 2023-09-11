Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting public comment on proposed rules for a new bonus point system for Smith River permits.

The bonus point system rules were drafted in response to House Bill 846. The bill requires the rules be adopted for residents and nonresidents. By accumulating bonus points a person could increase their odds of drawing a permit. The new statute limits the number of Smith River permits that nonresidents may buy to not more than 10% of available permits.

At its meeting Aug. 22, the State Parks and Recreation Board approved FWP moving forward with the rule making process. Public comment will be taken on the proposed rules from Sept. 8 through Oct. 10.

A public hearing to receive comments on the rules will be held via Zoom on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Zoom meeting information is as follows: Dial: + 1 646 558 8656; Meeting ID: 820 2847 1950; Passcode: 780988

Comments will be accepted at the public hearing and by mail and email. Written comments can be sent to: Colin Maas, FWP, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, Montana, 59405; or emailed to: fwpsmithrulecomments@mt.gov. Deadline for written comment is 5 p.m., Oct. 10.