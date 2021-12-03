FWP seeks information on bull elk poaching; dumping

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ enforcement division is seeking information from the public on the illegal killing of a bull elk north of Sand Springs in Garfield County.

The bull was killed on private property sometime between late October and mid-November. The person or persons responsible removed only the head from the bull elk, leaving the carcass to waste.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call Region 7 game warden Casey Prell at 406-853-7900, or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

In Gallatin County game wardens are seeking information on two elk that were dumped near Gallatin Gateway the morning of Nov. 28.

Carcasses from a cow elk and a bull elk with the antlers cut off were found dumped on the south side of Axtell Anceny Road on state land, about four miles west of Gallatin Gateway. The hindquarters and tenderloins from the bull were still attached to the carcass and left to waste.

Reports from hunters and ranchers in the area indicate the elk were likely dumped around 7 a.m. on Sunday.