Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 6 game wardens are seeking any information regarding a pronghorn buck that was shot and left to waste west of Glasgow. The incident occurred on BLM land along the old bentonite railroad bed road about nine miles west of where the road splits off the main Bentonite road.
A local hunter reported the dead pronghorn on Aug. 21, indicating the location. Upon investigating the scene warden Todd Tryan observed a small hole in the body cavity that indicated the antelope was wounded and left to waste. Due to the level of decay, Tryan estimated that the incident occurred sometime around the middle of August.
The archery season for the 900-20 antelope license began on Aug. 15, but rifle hunting for antelope does not begin until Oct. 12.
“The wound was clearly not caused by lawful archery equipment,” Tryan said.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Tryan at 406-263-0067 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.