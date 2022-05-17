FWP signs off on Big Snowies land purchase, first step toward approval

The proposed purchase of a 5,677-acre ranch in Golden Valley County for a new state wildlife management area took a step forward recently when Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks managers approved an environmental assessment that found no significant roadblocks to the project.

The decision to proceed addresses public comments on the environmental assessment, which were submitted during the past month.

FWP received input from 107 individuals with some representing organizations. Three comments were against the project and 104 comments were in support of the project.

The proposal now goes to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission before it is presented to the Montana Board of Land Commissioners this fall.

The deal calls for FWP to buy the property from Montana Children’s Home & Hospital, doing business as Shodair Children's Hospital, for about $8.22 million using Federal Pittman Robertson Wildlife Restoration funds for 75% of the appraised value and Habitat Montana funds for the remaining 25%.

The proposed property is entirely native mountain/foothill and prairie grassland habitats at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains with no farmed or crop land. It provides habitat for a diverse assemblage of species including elk, black bear, mule deer, pronghorn and at least 22 animals listed as species of concern. It is beneficial in maintaining huntable and viewable populations of game and nongame species, both migratory and resident.

The property will not open until after the transaction is completed and FWP has prepared it for public access.

FWP purchase of the land was the preferred alternative listed in the environmental assessment and the one approved in the decision. The signed decision notice is available online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2022/may/0510-big-snowy-mountains-wma-decision-notice. The full environmental assessment is available online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2022/mar/0324-big-snowy-mountains-wildlife-management-area-fee-title-acquisition-draft-ea.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0