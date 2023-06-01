Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ deputy director has raised the hackles of some Montana land access advocates.

A recent federal court ruling in Wyoming regarding public access at the corners where a checkerboard of public and private parcels meet has prompted questions about how the ruling may apply in Montana, an FWP spokesman said. As a result, on Thursday the department issued a short press release.

“Corner crossing remains unlawful in Montana, and Montanans should continue to obtain permission from the adjoining landowners before crossing corners from one piece of public land to another,” Dustin Temple, FWP deputy director, said in the release. “Wardens will continue to report corner crossing cases to local county attorneys to exercise their prosecutorial discretion.”

Billings attorney Jake Schwaller disagreed with Temple’s characterization.

“Saying it is unlawful is an incorrect statement,” said the Eastern Montana conservation leader for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

"From where we sit, this appears to be a formal shift in agency policy from FWP without following the appropriate process, and without any law or court ruling in Montana that explicitly says corner crossing is illegal,” Schwaller added in a BHA statement. “Implying that it is illegal would be misleading at best. While it is certainly tricky and open to prosecutors' and ultimately a judge's discretion, this recent declaration from FWP is irresponsible of them and makes us question who the department is here to serve."

Landlocked

Access to 8.3 million acres of public land in 11 western states is in limbo due to questions over the legality of corner crossing, according to a 2022 report by onX, a Montana-based online mapping company.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl ruled in favor of four Missouri hunters saying they did not trespass when they crossed from public land to public land using a ladder next to Fred Eshelman’s Elk Mountain Ranch, according to a story by Wyofile.com.

The four men — Zach Smith, Bradly Cape, Phillip Yeomans and John Slowensky — were supported in their fight by the Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

Montanan Randy Newberg, a conservation and public lands hunting advocate, said he closely followed the case, hosting three podcasts with attorneys and law professors regarding the issue on his Hunt Talk Radio show.

“None of them have ever found a case to settle this,” he said.

He called the Wyoming judge’s ruling very “particular and precise,” making it difficult for any other hunters to prevail unless they took similar “exhaustive” precautions like the Missouri four did.

For FWP to issue an official statement calling corner crossing illegal “seems without support," Newberg said. “Some cases were tried and the defendant guilty when they crossed ‘near corners,’ but I’m not aware of a case such as the Wyoming case where it was found to be ‘unlawful.’

“I've hired two Montana law firms to consult with me on the issue and both say it has not been a settled part of Montana law,” he added.

Attempts

Some Montana lawmakers attempted to settle the issue through legislative action in 2013. The bill was shot down, with one of its own co-sponsors voting against it. Opponents argued corner crossing is an illegal taking of private property. More than 2,000 sportsmen had signed a petition supporting the bill.

In addition, the Public Land/Water Access Association posted on its website a four-page opinion by its Bozeman attorneys who argued crossing at corners was not a public taking and therefore not unconstitutional.

A year later, an FWP advisory committee drew up a plan for landowners to voluntarily participate in providing access, which are now called Public Access Land Agreements. Joe Perry, who chaired the advisory committee back then, said the issue is not going away.

“It would seem that Temple needs a test case,” he said.

In 2017, a Paradise Valley landowner and legislator sponsored a bill to outlaw corner crossing. The bill died in committee.

Acreage

Wyoming leads all western states with 2.44 million acres of “corner-locked” land. Idaho trails with only 57,000 acres.

The difference between the amount of landlocked acreage is tied to the presence, or lack thereof, of Bureau of Land Management property. The majority of the “corner-locked” lands, 5.98 million acres, are thanks to land grants given to railroad companies to encourage them to build westward lines, onX found, with 70% of the parcels owned by the BLM.

Schwaller said he reached out to FWP in January regarding the agency updating its frequently asked questions page for hunters. At the time, Greg Lemon, FWP administrator of the Communication and Education Division, wrote the language would be updated in 2023 to read:

“Corner-crossing is the act of stepping from one corner of a parcel of public land — held in trust by a federal or state land management agency — to another parcel of public land, in which two pieces of private property also meet. Without permission from adjacent landowners, you could be charged (emphasis added) and prosecuted for trespass.”

When asked about the change on Thursday, Lemon said Temple’s statement was not a “substantive change.”