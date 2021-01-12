FWP transplants bighorn sheep into Little Belt Mountains

After scattering like wildfire in a gust of wind, 49 bighorn sheep have settled in to their new home in the Little Belt Mountains.

“One ewe went 24 miles north on the day of the release, turned around and came back,” said Jay Kolbe, wildlife biologist for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks in White Sulphur Springs.

Kolbe was able to see the large movement because the animals are wearing GPS collars that reveal their location twice a day for as long as five years. One of the five rams trapped and relocated traveled about 10 miles east to the Judith Gap area after release before traveling back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“It’s not unusual to have them initially unsettled and to come back together again,” Kolbe said.

Conservation groups involved in the transfer were excited by the creation of a new herd.

“This is as big as it gets for us,” said Brian Solan, executive director of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation. “It’s the biggest step forward in nearly 20 years.

“The driver of it was FWP seeing an opportunity and engaging us and the Montana Wool Growers about a collaborative approach. And they got it done.”

Capture