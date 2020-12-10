FWP updates online license purchasing platform

Hunters, recreators, and anglers who purchase licenses on the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website will notice a new look to the sales system.

The changes include a new look for online customers and several options for printing carcass tags: a one-time link to print at home, an option to have FWP licensing staff print and mail the carcass tag, or carcass tags will be mailed out automatically if the one-time link is not redeemed within five days. The updates also include more thorough instructions on how to purchase a license online.

FWP staff are continuing work toward launching ExploreMT in 2022, an entirely new automated licensing system. The changes customers see now will help the current system operate more efficiently.

Additionally, FWP is modernizing its website, which is slated to go live later this month.

For more information on the upcoming changes to the online licensing system, contact FWP’s licensing office at 406-444-2950.

