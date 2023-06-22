A 1,109-acre parcel in Eastern Montana has been purchased as a possible new Yellowstone River access site while also providing opportunities for hunting, hiking and bird watching.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust purchased the Wildcat Bend South land with plans to eventually sell it to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The land is on the south side of the Yellowstone River, just west of the community of Rosebud and about 10 miles east of Forsyth.

“A unique feature of this acquisition is the intent to incorporate wildlife friendly agricultural activities into the future management plan for the property,” said Mitch King, executive director of Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation.

“In the meantime, we are working with a local farmer to keep the irrigated cropland in a ‘wildlife friendly’ crop — forage barley,” King said. “We are also working on upgrading the irrigation system and generally cleaning up the property in anticipation of the ultimate sale of the property to FWP.”

The agency has been shopping for property between Hysham and the North Dakota state line in an initiative to increase access to the river, boost tourism and local economies. One study estimated increased access could pump an additional $5.3 million into the rural region while creating more than 50 new jobs.

FWP has also made an offer on 328 acres across the Yellowstone River from the Wildcat Bend South property that is close to an existing fishing access site, but has not yet completed a draft environmental assessment for the acquisition. That area is targeted as a possible new state Wildlife Management Area.

The State Parks and Recreation Board had pushed the purchase of four sites along the 160-mile stretch of the lower Yellowstone River, including one as a possible new state park west of Terry. The group and its partners have also purchased signage to direct visitors to public access sites along the river, and FWP published a river guide highlighting the history of the region, along with river maps and a campground guide.