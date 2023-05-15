A recent audit of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ bonus point system, used to award hunters and anglers special permits, found the process working well but also noted problems with “the clarity and consistency of communications regarding” the program.

“All tests of FWP’s process confirmed bonus points behave as law and rule require,” the Legislative Audit Division noted. “Hunters, anglers, and policymakers can depend on the accurate selection of permit draw winners.”

The audit was released less than two weeks after it was revealed in a Billings Gazette news story that FWP was using newly purchased bonus points in this year’s drawings without notifying the public of the change. Prior to this year’s drawings, newly purchased points couldn’t be utilized until the following year.

At the time, FWP told the Gazette that the 2024 regulations booklet would be updated to reflect the change. The audit didn’t specifically speak to the unannounced change by the Licensing Bureau.

Auditing the audit

The audit, “Analyzing Bonus Point Accuracy,” will be reviewed by the Legislative Audit Committee when it meets in Helena on June 8. The committee is comprised of six members of the House and Senate.

The review recommended room for improvement in data quality and process protection, and in identifying accrual risk and communications.

“We found instances when the public could receive different information about bonus points from different FWP divisions,” the audit stated, adding that some of the information in the regulations and online regarding the system “needs to be explained more clearly and thoroughly.”

In a letter of response attached to the audit, FWP acting director Dustin Temple agreed with all recommended changes to the system.

The modifications include having the Licensing Bureau and Enforcement Division coordinating to ensure the deletion of bonus points for hunters whose privileges have been suspended or revoked following violations, along with the implementation of a strategy to improve information provided to the public and FWP staff.

The audit was conducted between September 2022 and March. In that time, “millions of draws” were simulated to test the system’s accuracy. Several statistical tests were also performed.

“To ensure accurate and consistent drawings continue, we found improved process controls are necessary,” the audit stated. “Specifically, to reduce the risk of bonus point errors, the department needs to increase controls related to the Automated Licensing System (ALS), the computer system housing all bonus point data and processing the permit drawings. We found an increased risk in the following areas: manual data changes, verifying accrual of points, and computer code descriptions.”

Factoids

Some of the interesting facts about the bonus point drawings found in the document include:

“In 2022, FWP received more than 314,000 applications for licenses/permits in draws with bonus points.”

The audit division estimated “the number of individual applicants using bonus points in 2022 to be between 275,000 and 300,000.

Among residents, the most bonus points in 2022 were used in applying for a bighorn sheep permit (177,568), followed by moose (172,764) and then elk (164,430).

The department is migrating the draw procedure to a new system.

The audit can be read online at: https://leg.mt.gov/content/Committees/Administration/audit/2023-24/Meetings/March-2023/23P-01.pdf.