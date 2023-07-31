Three legislators targeted the new director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for not being more proactive in developing a public shooting range in the Gallatin Valley.

“We really don’t have a place to do any recreational shooting,” said Kerry White, a former Bozeman legislator, in addressing the Environmental Quality Council last week. The EQC is an interim legislative body with oversight of agencies like FWP.

The closest shooting facility in Gallatin Valley is near the small community of Logan and requires membership in the National Rifle Association and charges a fee, White said.

Hyalite

Previously, Bozemanites and their neighbors could target shoot in Hyalite Canyon, but in 2012 the Custer Gallatin National Forest enacted an emergency year-round target shooting restriction on portions of the popular forested area south of town. The agency cited public safety issues and resource management concerns. The area annually sees more than 60,000 visitors per month in the summer, with that falling to 30,000 in the winter. The closure does not affect hunting.

In 2022 the forest closure was expanded to 34,000 acres and made permanent.

“The narrow geography of this glaciated valley, the density of roads and trails, developed and undeveloped sites, and the volume of people who recreate in this area make it unsafe for unmanaged recreational target shooting,” the Forest Service said in proposing the closure.

“When they did that they shut off about four to five shooting areas in the Gallatin that we no longer have,” said Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade. “Of course, what that does is that pushes everybody into the areas that are still available, so those areas get more and more impact.”

Talks

Three years ago, White said he joined a task force that included local law enforcement, state and federal land management representatives to explore possible sites for shooting areas close to Bozeman. Two to three locations were identified, including a state section of land close to the county landfill near Logan. It’s already being used by shooters, but not in a controlled manner, he said.

In a meeting with FWP and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, White said agency officials agreed to develop a state-of-the-art shooting facility.

“Well, about two weeks ago we had another meeting, DNRC and FWP both showed up, and FWP said, ‘No, leadership pulled the plug. We’re not going to do it,’” White said.

Newly appointed FWP Director Dustin Temple said the site White mentioned near Logan is not necessarily off the table, but didn’t meet the requirements for a “match-quality facility” when evaluated by the department, partly because of its location near the landfill. He added the search is on for a site that’s more remote and wouldn’t face development pressures that might lead to a shooting range’s eventual abandonment should neighbors complain.

“Certainly there’s opportunity for smaller, a little less developed shooting opportunities,” he added.

Chorus

EQC members Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, and Hinkle joined White in decrying the lack of facilities for Gallatin Valley shooters — one of the fastest growing areas of the state — and called upon Temple to find a solution.

“We need something in Gallatin County, so something on the Jefferson or in Butte isn’t going to satisfy our sportsmen to have a reasonable opportunity to go sight their rifles in,” Flowers said.

Hinkle pressed Temple, asking what it would take to get FWP to develop a shooting range.

“Our directive to Parks and Outdoor Rec has been — and again, this is not the first time we’ve heard this — is … to say, ‘What is available in Gallatin County and these other high pressure areas that we can do soon?’ We may not get to everything everybody wants in the first year or the second year, but can we provide a safe opportunity for people to shoot so they can sight their rifles in, use their handguns, they can do those things.”

Hinkle suggested Temple come to the next EQC meeting with a proposal.

“You have my word that I will be back at the next meeting with some progress for you,” Temple said.

He then told Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, that FWP is looking at a piece of private property near Three Forks that would meet the agency’s needs for a larger facility, but that didn’t mean something couldn’t take place on the state land near Logan as well.

“You’ve stewarded us with enough resources that we can look at multiple opportunities at the same time,” Temple said. “We certainly are not going to spend the entire appropriation on one piece of property and one facility. That doesn’t meet what the Legislature asked us to do, it doesn’t meet what the public needs.”

Funding

Temple said FWP received $4 million dollars for shooting ranges during the 2021 legislative session. That money can be matched with federal dollars that significantly increase the investment. Through the Pittman-Robertson Act, for every $10 the state invests it can receive up to $90 from the federal government, he noted.

“I will be the first to admit that we have struggled mightily to get that on the ground,” Temple said.

One of the four big initiatives the department is working on, Temple told the EQC, is “agency credibility” regarding unspent fund balances for conservation goals that have gone unrealized.

“In some cases there are good reasons for that,” he said. “In other cases there are places we undoubtedly need to do a better job.”

Grants

Through Aug. 9 FWP is taking public comment on providing more than $290,000 in proposed shooting range grants for 12 programs. They range from as much as $90,000 for the Western Montana Fish and Game Association to construct a youth shooting sports complex to $4,900 to the Havre Rifle and Pistol Club for new signage and road maintenance.

The grant program provides funding to nonprofit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts to build and improve public shooting ranges throughout the state, FWP noted.