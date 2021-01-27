Gene Sentz, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Gene Sentz is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Outdoors section.

At age 79, Gene Sentz was rightfully proud to have hiked to the top of 9,392-foot high Rocky Mountain peak last year. It had been eight years since stents had been surgically implanted to keep his blood flowing after suffering a heart attack.

“I haven’t had a bit of trouble since,” he said.

Basking in the accomplishment atop that highest mountain in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, he met “another old fella,” veteran peak bagger Cedron Jones. It turns out Jones is two months older than Sentz. So he feels compelled to hike the peak again this summer at age 80.

Once described by a reporter as having the legs and lungs of a mountain goat, Sentz is one of 13 people recently inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame.

“It’s a really huge honor,” he said. “I’m humbled at being in the same league with a lot of people I admire.”