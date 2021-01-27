Gene Sentz, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Gene Sentz is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Outdoors section.
At age 79, Gene Sentz was rightfully proud to have hiked to the top of 9,392-foot high Rocky Mountain peak last year. It had been eight years since stents had been surgically implanted to keep his blood flowing after suffering a heart attack.
“I haven’t had a bit of trouble since,” he said.
Basking in the accomplishment atop that highest mountain in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, he met “another old fella,” veteran peak bagger Cedron Jones. It turns out Jones is two months older than Sentz. So he feels compelled to hike the peak again this summer at age 80.
Once described by a reporter as having the legs and lungs of a mountain goat, Sentz is one of 13 people recently inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame.
“It’s a really huge honor,” he said. “I’m humbled at being in the same league with a lot of people I admire.”
He earned the recognition for his dogged 40-year fight to protect the Rocky Mountain Front, near his Choteau home. The conservation work began in 1977 with him sending letters to “everyone I could think of” to lobby Congress to protect the region. His work culminated in several victories. In 1997, the Forest Service banned mineral leasing on 356,000 acres along the Front. In 2006, legislation banned oil and gas exploration. A year later the Forest Service issued a travel plan for the Front, and in 2014 the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act added 67,000 acres to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and also created a 208,000-acre Conservation Management Area.
“It was Gene’s unwavering commitment to protect the Rocky Mountain Front that got the job done,” said fellow conservationist Bill Cunningham. “It was a remarkable achievement that wouldn’t have happened without his perseverance."
The Front is a land far different from where Sentz grew up in West Virginia. His father, Albert Freeman “Pete” Sentz, loved to hunt and roam the hills, introducing his son Gene to wild country at an early age. His forested playground included what is now New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
“In those days we didn’t think of it as anything special,” he said.
His interest in forestry as a student at West Virginia University led him west to work summer jobs for the Forest Service. In the off-season he studied at the University of Montana. After that he developed an extensive resume of public service working as a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal for two years, a year in Laos on a forest project and then teaching at the Job Corps in Ronan. He's also worked as a wilderness ranger, horse packer and guide.
In these roles the influence of Sentz’s mother, Margaret Billings Sentz, can be seen. She was the daughter of a minister and a school teacher.
Looking ahead, Sentz sees the struggle for protecting wild places continuing with the state’s wilderness study areas and Sen. Jon Tester’s legislation to protect 336 miles of streams in the state under the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. He calls climate change the “big elephant in the room.”
For those new to the conservation struggle in Montana, Sentz recommends reading Dale Burke’s book “A Wildland Ethic: The History of Wilderness in Montana,” featuring 40 different authors including Sentz.
“That’s a really nice overview of where we’ve been in conservation work in Montana,” he said. “I just hope there’s a lot of young people picking up where us old geezers left off.”
Communicating is certainly easier these days with social media and the internet, he said, but there’s also “so much other garbage on there” that it can be tough to break through the noise.
A few days before his interview, Sentz had been downhill skiing at nearby Teton Pass Ski Resort. For his 80th birthday, an ice-skating outing with his wife, Linda (who he met on his second trip to Nepal), was planned.
“That guy can out-hike and out-climb anyone I know,” Cunningham said.