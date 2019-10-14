The youth deer hunt is coming up on Oct. 17 and 18, and the general deer season begins on Oct. 26.
If you plan to have your child hunt as an apprentice, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is suggesting you get them registered as soon as possible. Last year there were many last-minute signups, and sometimes delays due to mentors and apprentices not being prepared.
The apprentice needs to get certified at an FWP office, or they can mail in the proper documents. The documents can be obtained ahead of time at: http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html. Printing and filling out the documents ahead of time will save a lot of time once they go in to get certified.
Here are a couple of reminders before you bring your child in to get certified:
• A parent’s/legal guardian’s drivers license is required to enter the child in the ALS system.
• For first time apprentices the last four digits of their social security number is required to be entered into the ALS system.
• The youth should be present to properly sign the form and understand the process.
• A mentor must be 21 years old or older. If the apprentice hunter is under 18 years of age, the mentor must be related to the apprentice by blood, adoption, or marriage, be the apprentice’s legal guardian, or be designated by the apprentice’s legal guardian.
• The cost to be certified is $5. After becoming certified, all other normal license fees apply.
o An apprentice can only do the program for two years before they must take hunter education
For more information contact your local FWP office, or go online and search for the apprentice hunter information on the FWP website: www.fwp.mt.gov.