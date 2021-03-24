Get outside: An awesome view: Utah's Little Grand Canyon

On a recent tour through southeastern Utah, my family’s first stop was along a Bureau of Land Management road in the San Rafael Swell, a huge geologic uplift called an anticline.

Our target for the day, about 11 hours and more than 600 miles south from Billings, had been the state’s three-mile-long Little Grand Canyon. I was hoping to arrive by sunset, but bad weather, a later-than expected start and trouble navigating the network of BLM roads in the dark delayed our arrival.

We settled for visiting the following morning, coming to the edge of the magnificent canyon at the Wedge Overlook. Snow had dusted the area the night before providing contrast to the notchedand curved tan and red rocks.

Standing at the overlook, we could see the green ribbon of the San Rafael River winding below. The tiny trickle made it hard to comprehend that the 1,200-foot-deep gorge had been carved by water.