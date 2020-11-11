Get outside: Before you play in the snow get educated about avalanche safety

Last winter 23 people died in avalanches in the United States. They were backcountry and out-of-bounds skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, snowbikers and one woman who was buried by snow falling off the roof of a Washington home.

In Montana, two snowmobilers died while riding near Seeley Lake. The Flathead Avalanche Center reported another eight near misses or accidents.

In the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center’s reporting area, which is southwestern Montana, 59 avalanche close calls were reported, but it was the first winter in eight years that the region did not have an avalanche fatality.

There’s a reason for that: more people are getting educated about avalanches, how to avoid them, what gear to carry when recreating outside in the winter, and what to do when a fellow skier or rider is buried.