Get outside: Lodgepole Creek Trail climbs along Beartooth Front

Fifty-degree weather in early December with little snow is unheard of along the Beartooth Front. It is typically cold weather country by that time of year.

During our extended warm spell this winter, however, December was a fine time to check out the Lodgepole Creek Trail. The trail climbs through the still standing, gray skeletons of trees killed in the 2006 Derby fire.

Fourteen years later, numerous fire-activated lodgepole seedlings about 6 feet tall have sprouted in the wake of the 207,000-acre fire, tightly crowding the trail when it nears the top of the pass just west of Sugarloaf Mountain. During the mile-and-a-half trek hikers gain about 1,000 feet in elevation, topping out at about 7,100 feet.

For ambitious hikers the trail continues down to the next valley, which contains Lower Deer Creek. Once there a trail takes off east following the creek, while another branch continues northwest, eventually tying into the East Boulder drainage.

This route along the base of the Beartooth Mountains follows an ancient Native American route connecting the Stillwater and Boulder drainages. The views from the pass down the Meyers Creek valley toward Nye reveal the lonely lump of Limestone Butte close by with the high, snow-covered peaks of the Fishtail Plateau — Mount Wood and Pyramid Mountain — in the distance.