Get outside: Lodgepole Creek Trail climbs along Beartooth Front

Fifty-degree weather in early December with little snow is unheard of along the Beartooth Front. It is typically cold weather country by that time of year.
During our extended warm spell this winter, however, December was a fine time to check out the Lodgepole Creek Trail. The trail climbs through the still standing, gray skeletons of trees killed in the 2006 Derby fire.
Fourteen years later, numerous fire-activated lodgepole seedlings about 6 feet tall have sprouted in the wake of the 207,000-acre fire, tightly crowding the trail when it nears the top of the pass just west of Sugarloaf Mountain. During the mile-and-a-half trek hikers gain about 1,000 feet in elevation, topping out at about 7,100 feet.
For ambitious hikers the trail continues down to the next valley, which contains Lower Deer Creek. Once there a trail takes off east following the creek, while another branch continues northwest, eventually tying into the East Boulder drainage.
This route along the base of the Beartooth Mountains follows an ancient Native American route connecting the Stillwater and Boulder drainages. The views from the pass down the Meyers Creek valley toward Nye reveal the lonely lump of Limestone Butte close by with the high, snow-covered peaks of the Fishtail Plateau — Mount Wood and Pyramid Mountain — in the distance.
According to geowyo.com, Limestone Butte lies along the Nye-Bowler Fault Zone, an area that marks the boundary between the Bighorn Basin to the south and the Crazy Mountain Basin to the north. The zone extends more than 100 miles from Livingston to the eastern front of the Pryor Mountains and is a “major structural transition between Wyoming and Montana crustal blocks.”
To get to Lodgepole Creek, take the Stillwater River Road north from Nye almost a mile to the T in the road. Turn left onto Limestone Road and follow it for 4.6 miles until it turns into Meyers Creek Road. Continue straight another 2.4 miles to the Meyers Creek Ranger Station, which is now a Forest Service rental cabin available in the summer.
From this point on the road is four-wheel drive only as the route crosses a creek and some deeply rutted sections. It’s a little over two miles to the start of the trail that climbs up Lodgepole Creek.
At this time of the year visiting this region might be dicey due to the snowpack, but put the Lodgepole Creek Trail on your calendar for later in the spring.