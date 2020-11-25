Get outside: River gauges provide insight to streamflows

Shown next on the home page is the current water flow, which is measured in cubic feet per second, or cfs. Next to that column is another that shows the long-term median flow for that same date, which is interesting for comparisons. The last line is the water temperature. Not all gauges have this feature.

If you click on the blue numbers to the left of the stream you will be taken to a table that shows you what the flow has been on that stream for the past week. Below that is another table that provides more numbers for comparison, such as the median and mean for that date, as well as the maximum flow on that day.

Above this information is a separate box where you can search out streamflows for that gauge on different dates. So if you wanted to see how high the Yellowstone River was flowing between June 6 and June 13, 2011 — a year of record-setting flows — you would see the graph climb from around 50,000 cfs to 75,000 cfs in that one week. The normal flow for that time frame, the graph shows, ranges from around 42,000 cfs to 50,000 cfs.