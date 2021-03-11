Get outside: Trail follows Rock Creek

Stones hiding under a thin snowpack shouldn’t have been a surprise considering the trail followed Rock Creek.

Yet every time one of my Nordic skis struck one of the concealed obstruction it would be jerked to a halt, nearly catapulting me forward onto my head.

No wonder so many others had simply walked up the route. Regardless of whether you walk, ski or mountain bike the trail, it's a beautiful adventure.

The Rock Creek trail connects the Lake Fork and Hellroaring roads about 10 miles south of Red Lodge. The path parallels the Beartooth Highway, tucked back in the lodgepole pine and fir trees on the opposite side of the creek.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Black Pyramid Mountain rises to the west along the route. Across the highway above the valley rises 9,820-foot Tolman Mountain and bands of tan rocky cliffs, their ledges made more visible by the dusting of snow.

At the end of the route skiers and hikers are greeted with a view farther up the Rock Creek valley to the storm-ravaged 10,000-foot peaks of the Beartooth Mountains.

On a winter’s day, road traffic is light up the Beartooth Highway. This makes the trail seem more remote than it really is as it gently climbs about 400 vertical feet.