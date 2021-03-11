 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get outside: Trail follows Rock Creek
topical top story
GET OUTSIDE

Get outside: Trail follows Rock Creek

{{featured_button_text}}
Trail with a view

Although hidden in the timber along much of its route, the Rock Creek trail breaks out into the open near its western end. 

 Stacie French, courtesy photo

Stones hiding under a thin snowpack shouldn’t have been a surprise considering the trail followed Rock Creek.

Yet every time one of my Nordic skis struck one of the concealed obstruction it would be jerked to a halt, nearly catapulting me forward onto my head.

No wonder so many others had simply walked up the route. Regardless of whether you walk, ski or mountain bike the trail, it's a beautiful adventure.

Rock Creek trail

Cliffs line the valley alongside Rock Creek, south of Red Lodge, on a sunny Sunday.

The Rock Creek trail connects the Lake Fork and Hellroaring roads about 10 miles south of Red Lodge. The path parallels the Beartooth Highway, tucked back in the lodgepole pine and fir trees on the opposite side of the creek.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Black Pyramid Mountain rises to the west along the route. Across the highway above the valley rises 9,820-foot Tolman Mountain and bands of tan rocky cliffs, their ledges made more visible by the dusting of snow.

At the end of the route skiers and hikers are greeted with a view farther up the Rock Creek valley to the storm-ravaged 10,000-foot peaks of the Beartooth Mountains.

Rock Creek

Mostly frozen over, Rock Creek babbles beneath an icy coating in winter.

On a winter’s day, road traffic is light up the Beartooth Highway. This makes the trail seem more remote than it really is as it gently climbs about 400 vertical feet.

The starting point is a parking area immediately to the left after crossing the bridge at Lake Fork Road. Follow the creek upstream and you will come to the trail. The turnaround point is about two miles ahead, near Parkside Campground and the road that climbs to Hellroaring Plateau.

Although we visited on a Sunday, we encountered only one other couple along the short route. Most skiers must prefer the longer, more remote trails along Lake Fork Road.

Author Robert Stone’s book, “Day Hikes in the Beartooth Mountains,” offers details on this route as well as many others in the region. The book is a great starting point for exploring the area.

Share your outings

Every week the Outdoors section features a “Get outside” story and photo detailing a place to hike, boat, ski, fish, ride ATVs, bicycle, go four-wheeling or even take a Sunday drive, such as scenic byways.

Now we would like your help identifying new spots. 

Here’s what you can do. Shoot a photo to go along with a short — 300 to 500 word — description of the place’s coolest features and how to get there. If it’s a hike, provide the distance and rate the difficulty from one to five, five being most difficult.

Submissions can be emailed to Brett French at french@billingsgazette.com. Thanks for your help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News