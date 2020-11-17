Gianforte names team to suggest new FWP director

He noted that ballot measures supporting public lands have received strong support in Montana. That support has been evidenced by FWP’s purchase of conservation easements to private ranches that has resulted in public access to thousands of acres of land while keeping traditional ranching and farming families on their property.

Gianforte, who often touts his interest in hunting and fishing, has a personal history with FWP. In 2009 he filed a lawsuit against the agency regarding an FWP easement that provided access to the East Gallatin River near his Bozeman home.

During his 2016 campaign for governor, Gianforte accused FWP of being “at war with the landowners in the state, trying to extract access and … using extortion to do it.” In an interview with the Billings Gazette that same year, Gianforte said FWP was staffed by "political insiders" who are "environmental extremists."