Gianforte nominates new Fish and Wildlife Commission members

Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced three nominees to one of Montana’s most closely watched public bodies, the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The nominees and the regions they represent are: Patrick Tabor, Whitefish, owner and founder of Swan Mountain Outfitters; K.C. Walsh, Martinsdale, executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products in the Gallatin Valley; and Brian Cebull, Billings, owner and president of Nance Resources, Inc., a private oil and gas exploration and production company.

The three nominees must be confirmed by the Senate Fish and Game Committee. The committee will also consider the nomination of Andrew McKean, of Glasgow, who was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock this fall to fill out the term of Logan Brower, who stepped down after moving.

It’s unclear whether Gianforte supports McKean or not, because the governor did not nominate anyone to replace him. McKean worked six years for FWP as the information and education manager in Glasgow. He is now the hunting editor for Outdoor Life magazine, an organization where he was previously the editor-in-chief.

Cebull, who owns the 20,000 acre Grove Creek Ranch, is the nominee chosen to fill the slot as the commissioner with experience in breeding and managing domestic livestock.