 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte nominates new Fish and Wildlife Commission members
topical

Gianforte nominates new Fish and Wildlife Commission members

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced three nominees to one of Montana’s most closely watched public bodies, the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The nominees and the regions they represent are: Patrick Tabor, Whitefish, owner and founder of Swan Mountain Outfitters; K.C. Walsh, Martinsdale, executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products in the Gallatin Valley; and Brian Cebull, Billings, owner and president of Nance Resources, Inc., a private oil and gas exploration and production company.

K.C. Walsh

K.C. WALSH

The three nominees must be confirmed by the Senate Fish and Game Committee. The committee will also consider the nomination of Andrew McKean, of Glasgow, who was appointed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock this fall to fill out the term of Logan Brower, who stepped down after moving.

It’s unclear whether Gianforte supports McKean or not, because the governor did not nominate anyone to replace him. McKean worked six years for FWP as the information and education manager in Glasgow. He is now the hunting editor for Outdoor Life magazine, an organization where he was previously the editor-in-chief.

Brian Cebull

CEBULL

Cebull, who owns the 20,000 acre Grove Creek Ranch, is the nominee chosen to fill the slot as the commissioner with experience in breeding and managing domestic livestock.

Much of the work done by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is funneled through the five-member commission for approval, including such controversial items as hunting seasons, conservation easements and fishing regulations.

“To do it right, it’s a full-time job,” said Ron Aasheim, a former FWP communications director who worked at the agency for 42 years. “And you take a lot of phone calls.”

Tabor’s business group includes guest ranching, snowmobiling and consulting. His company’s website touts him as a “new generation outfitter” who brings “ingenuity and business savvy to the outdoor recreation and trail ride industry."

Walsh bought Simms Fishing Products, based at Four Corners west of Bozeman, in 1992. The company has actively promoted conservation. Walsh editorialized against permitting a new copper mine on the headwaters of the Smith River. He is also the vice-chair of the board of directors for the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, the nation’s largest private conservation grant-maker.

Walsh was also appointed by Gianforte to serve on the search committee for a new Fish, Wildlife & Parks director. The governor has not yet announced a replacement for Martha Williams. In the interim Dustin Temple, FWP’s chief of Administration and Technology, has been serving as acting director.

In addition to his work in oil and gas exploration, Cebull was one of three founders of GTUIT, which manufactures gas capturing equipment for well sites. and also provides the service to help producers capture the gas. An avid hunter and Montana native, Cebull is on the board of directors for the Montana Chapter of Safari Club International.

Commission members serve staggered four year terms. In two years Gianforte will nominate candidates to fill the positions of current commissioners Pat Byorth, of Bozeman, and McKean, if he is approved.

State parks board

Jody Loomis, Russ Kipp and Kathy McLane have been nominated by Gov. Greg Gianforte as new State Parks and Recreation Board members.

The five-member board helps guide management of Montana’s 54 state parks, which have become increasingly popular as more people are recreating outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loomis, of Helena, is president of Precision Crankshaft Inc., a crankshaft machining and engine balancing company. Loomis also serves on the Montana State Parks Off Highway grant program advisory board.

Kipp, of Polaris, is the owner of Montana High Country outfitting which provides fishing, hunting and snowmobiling opportunities in southwest Montana. He has served on several Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks resource advisory committees.

McLane, of Glendive, serves on the Southeast Montana Tourism Council and has also worked with the Montana Chamber of Commerce Board. She also worked as state director of constituent services for U.S. Rep. Rick Hill and as case work director for U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns.

Loomis would replace Angie Grove, who was the board’s chairwoman. Kipp would serve in the position previously occupied by Erica Lighthiser, of Livingston. McLane would serve in the seat formerly held by Betty Stone, of Glasgow.

The two board members remaining are Scott Brown, of Billings, and Mary Moe, of Great Falls. Their terms will expire in two years.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities most impacted by sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News