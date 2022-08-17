Gigantic Warm Springs northwest of Lewistown is cool pool

The Gigantic Warm Springs swimming hole northwest of Lewistown is a welcome oasis on a summer day.

Warm Spring Creek generates about 50,000 gallons of 68-degree water every five minutes, according to local lore. The crystal-clear pool is surrounded by a wooden deck built by the Vanek family, which has owned the springs since 1941.

Alan Vanek’s grandparents, Wencil and Marie Vanek, first opened the springs to the public after dredging out the pool. Back then it was 10 cents a carload, Alan said, based on an old sign he found in a shed. With inflation, the cost is now $5 for adults, $3 for children with those ages 5 and younger admitted free.

A grassy shoreline shaded by large willow trees is a good place for parents to lounge at picnic tables as their youngsters splash in the gravel-bottomed pool. A roped off shallow area is perfect for the smallest children.

In the early 1900s, the creek’s flow fed an electrical power plant that sent electricity to the community of Kendall about four miles north. The once-thriving gold mining town boasted a bank and opera house before dying out.

Vanek said he keeps the site open as a public service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said visitors were angry he had to shut down and happily paid more than the usual cost when it was reopened.

A Quonset hut provides a place to change into swimming suits, as well as shelter from a summer storm. Porta potties are also available.

To get there, take Highway 191 north out of Lewistown about 9 miles to the intersection with Highway 81. Turn left onto 81 and travel almost 4 miles to the large, weathered sign on the right announcing the Gigantic Warm Springs. Turn right onto the dirt road and drive to the farmhouse where a pay box sits. From there, continue down the gravel road to the springs.