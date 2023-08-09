Threatened whitebark pine will receive help repopulating their high-elevation homelands through federal funding announced on Tuesday for nine national parks, including Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

A total of $44 million will be provided to the National Park Service to fund projects throughout the country related to ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning needs, the Department of Interior announced. The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Nature is one of our best tools in improving our resilience to climate change and creating a thriving sustainable economy,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are making coordinated investments to safeguard our National Park System, advance nature-based solutions in our efforts to address the climate crisis, safeguard endangered species, and ensure clean air and clean water for all.”

Of that larger amount, $750,000 will be for whitebark pine restoration work that will include Yosemite, Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades national parks. In addition, Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton will receive an additional $99,950.

The project includes working with partners and tribes to plant blister rust resistant seed and seedlings, identify rust resistant trees, monitor seedling survival, and identify climate refugia, the Department of Interior announced. The project builds on 20 years of work at Glacier National Park and within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“Conserving whitebark pine forests across regions is key to the species’ persistence,” said Dawn LaFleur, vegetation and program manager/biologist for Glacier National Park, in a statement. “Without these actions, threats from plant disease, beetle infestation, changing fire regimes and climate change could cause irreversible loss of whitebark pine and the ecosystem services provided by whitebark pine forests.”

The keystone tree species’ seeds are a high-protein source of food for 19 species, including grizzly bears. The trees location in remote areas also keep bears away from more populated areas with food sources. The trees were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2022. The trees also help shade high-elevation snowpack, reduce erosion and provide cover for other trees.

Glacier’s whitebark pine project is in collaboration with partners in the Crown Managers Partnership, including Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada, the U.S. Forest Service Coeur d'Alene Nursery, American Forests, Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation and the Glacier National Park Conservancy.

In addition, this year Glacier National Park will receive $300,000 to restore natural habitats and address climate change impacts.

A portion of the funding will initiate studies, in cooperation with the Blackfeet Nation and other partners, to monitor and analyze pre- and post- environmental conditions associated with the Blackfeet led re-introduction of bison adjacent to the park, the Park Service reported.

As part of the tribally-led Iinnii Initiative, the Blackfeet Nation released a small herd of bison from their captive herd into the Chief Mountain (Ninnaastakoo) area of the Blackfeet Reservation, adjacent to Glacier National Park and Alberta, Canada, on June 26. The Iinnii Initiative is a collaboration led by the Blackfeet Nation to restore free-ranging bison (‘iinnii’ in Blackfeet language) to the landscape after a 125-year absence. Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park (Parks Canada) have been active participants in the Iinnii Initiative, Glacier noted in a press release.

“It is an honor for Glacier National Park to support the Blackfeet Nation with the work to return bison to the landscape,” said Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “We believe the studies will provide additional information that will assist the tribe in meeting their goals while also protecting park resources.”

In addition, Glacier is receiving funding to assess the climate change vulnerability of water supplies throughout the park to increase the security and sustainability of park water supplies, develop adaptation strategies and inform investment decisions.

“From providing critical care to cultural resources at risk in Alaska, to mitigating climate change impacts on coral reefs, these projects will support ongoing efforts to restore habitats, address climate change impacts, and bolster park resources for years to come,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Many of these projects support restoration and resilience efforts in national parks located in small and rural communities, bringing much-needed investments and jobs that support the American economy while protecting and preserving our nation’s most cherished places.”

The $44 million investment will support 43 projects across 39 states, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Other work includes restoring redwood forests and watersheds, helping to prevent the extinction of Hawaiian forest birds, restoring habitats in Arizona’s Saguaro National Park and restoring healthy forest and controlling invasive plant species.