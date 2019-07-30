The last Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks hunter and bowhunter education course dates have been set for the Glasgow area:
Aug. 7 - bowhunter education adult field course, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
Aug. 12-15 - hunter education classroom course, 5:15-8:45 p.m. each evening
Aug. 28 - hunter education adult field course, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2019 season, hunters must be 12-years old by Jan. 16, 2020. Students aged 10 and 11 can take a course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12. Preference will be given to 11- and 12-year-olds (or older) if the class becomes full. All registrants for these events must be 10 years old by the first day of class.
For the adult field courses, adults must pass the online hunter education or bowhunter education online courses and receive a Field Day Qualifier Certificate. Adults looking to complete the online course can find instructions at fwp.mt.gov. The Field Day Qualifier Certificate and a picture ID are necessary to obtain entrance into the field course.
Archery hunters must have purchased a Montana bow and arrow license prior to hunting during the archery-only season. To purchase a bow and arrow license an individual must meet one of the following requirements:
• show completion of a bowhunter education course
• show proof of purchase of a previous year’s bow and arrow license from Montana or another state
All students must register online at the FWP website: fwp.mt.gov; click on the education tab, then click “hunter education programs.” Next, “Find a class or field course” and search for the available class in your area. Detailed instructions on dates, times, and other information will be found on the registration page. The hunter education classroom course requires students to pick up a manual and complete chapter quizzes before class begins. All hunter education classes are free of charge.
Region 6 needs to recruit more hunter education instructors to to serve the area. Anyone who is at least 14 years old is eligible to apply. Volunteer instructors are being sought across the region, which includes the counties of Hill, Blaine, Phillips, Valley, Daniels, McCone, Sheridan, and Roosevelt.
For information on becoming a hunter or bowhunter education instructor, visit the FWP web site at fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/instructors/ to learn more and apply.
For any information or questions on these upcoming courses or becoming an instructor, please contact Marc Kloker at 406-228-3704, or email mkloker@mt.gov.