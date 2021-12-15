GPS collars tracking northern Bighorn Mountain mule deer does

GPS collars attached to 130 mule deer does in Wyoming's northern Bighorn Mountains last year are revealing information.
The majority of deer collared in August 2020 on mountain summer ranges moved to the west side of the Bighorns during winter. Wildlife managers expected a more equitable distribution of deer moving to lower elevation winter ranges on the east and west side. There is also a larger than expected segment of this herd that spends the entire year along the foothills of the Bighorns at lower elevations.
With support from a Bureau of Land Management Wildlife Resource Management grant, the North Bighorns Mule Deer Study will be expanded in early 2022.
The study began in March 2020 with the goals of identifying mule deer movements in the northern Bighorn Mountains, evaluating seasonal range and habitat use, identifying habitat improvement and conservation opportunities and documenting vital rates.
Collars were deployed during four capture events on the west and east side of the Bighorns. Three captures took place on winter ranges in March 2020, December 2020 and February 2021 and one on summer ranges in August 2020.
The collars are recording and storing the GPS locations of each deer every two hours. This fine-scale movement data will be accessible to wildlife managers at the end of the study when the onboard computer from each collar is downloaded. However, during the study biologists are receiving one or two location updates per deer per day, which allows regular monitoring of movements throughout the year.
Twenty-three collars from does who have died during the study will be redeployed in this month and 35 new collars will be deployed in March 2022 with funding from the BLM wildlife grant.
“In December, we will focus on placing collars on does to fill in the areas we think we are missing movement data,” said Carrie Kyle, a University of Wyoming graduate student who is leading the study. “In March we will try and capture fawns of our collared does, with the goal of documenting 35 doe/fawn pairs. With these new captures, we aim to document how the mother's strategy and the year-to-year conditions fawns experience affect their migratory decisions throughout their lifetime. Since these collars will be deployed for three years, they should record up to three spring migrations per fawn. We will collect the bulk of the data when the collars deployed in 2020 begin to drop off the animals in March 2023.”
The public is reminded as winter arrives and wildlife become more vulnerable to take measures to help them survive.
Motorists should plan ahead, drive slower and pay closer attention for animals along roadways. Research has shown that wildlife-vehicle collisions occur at a higher rate during winter months and that slowing down, even just five miles per hour, can greatly increase a driver’s reaction time to avoid a collision. This is especially important at dawn and dusk, when animals are more active and harder to see.
Landowners can help big game animals move more freely across the landscape by leaving fence gates open where possible. This can be especially important with gates along roadways to allow animals out of the road right-of-way. This can also help reduce damage to fences and prevent animals from getting entangled and dying.
As mule deer and other big game make their annual migration to winter ranges, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds citizens to watch for poachers or suspicious activity, and to report any illegal activity. Mule deer from the Sublette and Wyoming Range herds spend the winter in the Pinedale/Big Piney/LaBarge area. Although trophy mule deer can be difficult to find in the vast backcountry during hunting seasons, they are more visible, and more vulnerable, as they transition to winter ranges.
“We end our hunting seasons when we do to protect these animals during the winter months when they are more vulnerable,” said Game and Fish Regional Supervisor John Lund. “These deer face many challenges, and blatant illegal shooting is especially disturbing.”
Game wardens continue to focus their attention on these mule deer winter ranges, but they still need help. “We do not have the personnel to be everywhere, all the time, so we rely on reports from the public,” Lund said.
To report a wildlife crime, call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP or file a report on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.