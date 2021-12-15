GPS collars tracking northern Bighorn Mountain mule deer does

“In December, we will focus on placing collars on does to fill in the areas we think we are missing movement data,” said Carrie Kyle, a University of Wyoming graduate student who is leading the study. “In March we will try and capture fawns of our collared does, with the goal of documenting 35 doe/fawn pairs. With these new captures, we aim to document how the mother's strategy and the year-to-year conditions fawns experience affect their migratory decisions throughout their lifetime. Since these collars will be deployed for three years, they should record up to three spring migrations per fawn. We will collect the bulk of the data when the collars deployed in 2020 begin to drop off the animals in March 2023.”