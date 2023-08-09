Grand Teton National Park is seeking public input on a proposed rate change for backcountry camping permits.

The current rate is $45 for advanced reservations and $35 for walk-up permits, regardless of the group size or number of nights.

The proposed permit fee change is a flat fee of $20 plus a $7 per person-per night fee. The current fees, which have been in place for six years, are often viewed as inequitable between small and large groups and the number of nights stayed.

Grand Teton National Park is proposing the rate change take effect for the 2024 permit season with advanced reservations anticipated to go live in January.

The public is invited to submit comments on this rate change for through Sept. 4 through the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website. Comments submitted through social media, phone calls, email or mail will not be accepted.

The revenue from backcountry permit fees allows the park to continue to provide world-class backcountry experiences that are in high demand, while limiting impacts on the backcountry environment. Fees from backcountry camping permits are used in the park so staff can provide safety information, patrol campsites and provide visitor services, aid in search and rescue efforts, maintain and improve trails, campsites, facilities, and other amenities that directly enhance the visitor experience.

For information about backcountry camping in Grand Teton, visit the park website at go.nps.gov/tetonbackcountry.