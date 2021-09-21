Grand Teton resumes mountain goat hunts

MOOSE, Wyo. — The culling of non-native mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park will begin Sept. 22 as part of a multi-year management plan to conserve a native and vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range.

Mountain goats are not native to the Teton range and can carry bacterial diseases that are lethal to bighorn sheep. The Teton Range bighorn sheep population has been relatively isolated and is therefore likely naïve to these diseases. Without immediate intervention, the mountain goat population is expected to grow and could contribute to the potential extirpation of the native bighorn sheep.

More than 20 volunteer teams, consisting of a minimum of two individuals and a maximum of six individuals per team, will participate this year. In the interest of safety and efficiency, the park is only drawing on qualified volunteers who were trained and participated in the program last year. There are significantly fewer mountain goats in the park meaning removal will be more difficult. The operational season will continue until Oct. 25, weather permitting.