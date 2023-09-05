Grand Teton National Park is seeking public comments through Oct. 10 on how visitors use, experience and access the park. The park will use the feedback to better understand public perceptions as it looks to improve visitor experiences.

Some of the questions the park wants answers to include: What experiences in Grand Teton National Park are most important to you? What have been the best parts of your experiences in Grand Teton National Park? What have been the worst parts? What challenges get in the way of enjoying or visiting Grand Teton National Park? What management practices or strategies should the park consider to address these challenges? Other thoughts you'd like to share with the project team?