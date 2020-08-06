Grand Teton seeks goat cull help after canceled air shoot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park is seeking volunteers to shoot nonnative mountain goats this fall after calling off a helicopter goat shoot amid criticism from Wyoming's governor last winter.

The new effort to eradicate the goats, deemed a threat to native bighorn sheep by biologists, has Gov. Mark Gordon's support.

"I am delighted that Grand Teton National Park officials have chosen to take a different, more sensible approach to addressing this important wildlife management issue," Gordon said in a statement after the park announced the new culling effort Thursday.

Gordon in February called the contracted helicopter shooting a "farce" in a letter to acting Grand Teton Superintendent Gopaul Noojidail. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called off the shooting hours later, after 36 of the roughly 100 goats were killed.

State officials complained that the helicopter cull allowed goat meat to go to waste and happened over objections by a state commission.

The latest effort set for Sept. 14-Nov. 13 will involve shooters on the ground. It will still be a cull, not a hunt, and participants won't allowed to keep goats for meat or as trophies. Instead, the meat may be donated to food banks, park officials said in a release.