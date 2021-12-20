 Skip to main content
Grand Teton sees second busiest November on record
Grand Teton sees second busiest November on record

Tetons

The cathedral group: the Grand Teton, Mount Owen and Teewinot.

 Photo Courtesy Grand Teton NP

Grand Teton National Park statistics show that November 2021 was the second busiest on record for recreation visits.

The park hosted an estimated 61,674 recreation visits in November 2021, a 28% increase from November 2019 and an 8% increase from November 2020.

The park has hosted more than 3.8 million recreation visits so far this year and surpassed the busiest full year on record back in September. From January to November 2021, there was a 9% increase in recreation visits compared to the entire year of 2018, which previously hosted the park’s highest amount of visitation on record with 3.49 million recreation visits.

