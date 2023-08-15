In separate incidents, two climbers were rescued by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue's Heli Team after being injured on Granite Peak, Montana's highest mountain, on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The first call came in at 10:44 a.m. when Gallatin County Dispatch received a request for assistance from the Park County Sheriff’s Office. Park County had received a call after an emergency beacon activation reported a climber had fallen and was injured about 200 feet from the 12,807-foot summit.

The injured individual was the climbing guide in a group of four. Due to the injuries, location and experience of the other climbers, Park County was requesting help to extract the group.

After a reconnaissance flight around the area, a paramedic was inserted near the climber’s location. The medical assessment found the patients injuries didn’t require immobilization, which meant the injured climber was able to be flown to an awaiting Guardian Flight medical helicopter in an emergency evacuation harness, known as a “screamer suit.” The remaining members were then flown off the mountain and back to the trailhead.

Just as the first mission was wrapping up, a second call for help was received from a different group of climbers who had a member of their party fall and sustain injuries. The injured climber was short hauled off Granite Peak and transported by a private party to the hospital.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer took the opportunity to remind recreationists to be prepared with a GPS communication device. "The backcountry is vast and rescues can take hours, so being prepared with proper equipment, extra clothing, food, and water is essential in emergency situations," the agency noted in a press release.